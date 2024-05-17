Outsunny Garden Storage Shed Solid Fir Wood Garage Organisation Grey

Ensure you have somewhere to keep your garden equipment, even when space is limited with this storage shed from Outsunny. Using fir wood for the outdoor shed body, with a waterproof paint finish for protection against the elements, tool cabinet's compact 115 x 75cm design fits into smaller spaces easily. Inside there are two shelves for smaller items, whilst the open right side is perfect for larger equipment. It is finished with an asphalt-covered sloped roof to protect the inside. A fantastic way to get your garden tidy and organised.