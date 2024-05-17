Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Garden Storage Shed Solid Fir Wood Garage Organisation Grey
image 1 of Outsunny Garden Storage Shed Solid Fir Wood Garage Organisation Greyimage 2 of Outsunny Garden Storage Shed Solid Fir Wood Garage Organisation Greyimage 3 of Outsunny Garden Storage Shed Solid Fir Wood Garage Organisation Greyimage 4 of Outsunny Garden Storage Shed Solid Fir Wood Garage Organisation Greyimage 5 of Outsunny Garden Storage Shed Solid Fir Wood Garage Organisation Grey

Outsunny Garden Storage Shed Solid Fir Wood Garage Organisation Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£116.99

£116.99/each

Outsunny Garden Storage Shed Solid Fir Wood Garage Organisation Grey
Ensure you have somewhere to keep your garden equipment, even when space is limited with this storage shed from Outsunny. Using fir wood for the outdoor shed body, with a waterproof paint finish for protection against the elements, tool cabinet's compact 115 x 75cm design fits into smaller spaces easily. Inside there are two shelves for smaller items, whilst the open right side is perfect for larger equipment. It is finished with an asphalt-covered sloped roof to protect the inside. A fantastic way to get your garden tidy and organised.
Helps to prevent liquids seepingAllows you to store and organise your garden toolsRoof is tilted so water doesn't collect

View all Garden Buildings & Storage

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here