Outsunny Garden Shed Outdoor Tool Storage 75 x 56 x115cm Grey

Reclaim garden space with this tall and narrow small shed from Outsunny. Made from fir wood, this tool shed is covered with a coat of protective paint, which helps protect the structure from light to mild weather damage for extra wear. The open right side is perfect for firewood. A sloped roof prevents water build-up, with asphalt covering so liquid doesn't seep through. It's finished with a lockable door making it secure. A handy piece suitable for all outdoor spaces.