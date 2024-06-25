Outsunny Wooden Garden Shed Tool Storage Cabinet Double Door Natural

Give your gardening tools and outdoor essentials the perfect storage and organisation place with this outdoor shed from Outsunny. Made from solid fir wood for enduring reliability and strength, with a light grey waterproof top coat to protect against the mild elements, tool cabinet features three shelves on the right and the other half is kept shelf-free, leaving plenty of space to store small and larger sized items alike. A stylish solution to all your garden storage needs.