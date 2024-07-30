Outsunny Garden Shed Outdoor Storage Unit with Asphalt Roof, 3 Shelves

This Outsunny backyard storage shed with a 2-tier shelf is an ideal storage solution for storing various tools and garden accessories. The garden storage utility has multiple accesses from the double doors in the front and a top lid opening. Water-resistant asphalt roof and painted wooden surface offer this tool cabinet durability for outdoor use. Add the compact-size and functional vertical storage shed to your garden and keep all your supplied tools handy for convenient access.