Outsunny 6.5x4FT Garden Shed with Foundation Lockable Metal Shed Green

This Outsunny aluminium garden shed is a protective shelter for tools and equipment. Made from aluminium for a strong structure, which is suitable for outdoor use, the inside measures 3.3 x 4.2ft - lots of room for what you need. The door is fitted with a latch fastening to keep it shut, with a lock included for security. Three keys included.