Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Wood Garden Storage Shed Tool Cabinet, 191.5x79x49cm, Natural
image 1 of Outsunny Wood Garden Storage Shed Tool Cabinet, 191.5x79x49cm, Naturalimage 2 of Outsunny Wood Garden Storage Shed Tool Cabinet, 191.5x79x49cm, Naturalimage 3 of Outsunny Wood Garden Storage Shed Tool Cabinet, 191.5x79x49cm, Naturalimage 4 of Outsunny Wood Garden Storage Shed Tool Cabinet, 191.5x79x49cm, Naturalimage 5 of Outsunny Wood Garden Storage Shed Tool Cabinet, 191.5x79x49cm, Natural

Outsunny Wood Garden Storage Shed Tool Cabinet, 191.5x79x49cm, Natural

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£143.99

£143.99/each

Outsunny Wood Garden Storage Shed Tool Cabinet, 191.5x79x49cm, Natural
Reclaim garden space with this tall and narrow vertical storage shed from Outsunny. This tool cabinet is covered with a coat of protective paint, which helps protect the structure from light weather damage. A sloped roof prevents water build-up, with asphalt covering so liquid doesn't seep through. It's finished with a lockable door making it secure. Equipped with a movable storage table for convenience.
Ideal for storing garden equipment such as hosesPerfect for those looking to add extra storageTongue and groove shiplap cladding

View all Garden Buildings & Storage

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here