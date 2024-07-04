Outsunny Wood Garden Storage Shed Tool Cabinet, 191.5x79x49cm, Natural

Reclaim garden space with this tall and narrow vertical storage shed from Outsunny. This tool cabinet is covered with a coat of protective paint, which helps protect the structure from light weather damage. A sloped roof prevents water build-up, with asphalt covering so liquid doesn't seep through. It's finished with a lockable door making it secure. Equipped with a movable storage table for convenience.