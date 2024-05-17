Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Wooden Garden Shed Tool Storage House, 74x43x88cm, Grey
image 1 of Outsunny Wooden Garden Shed Tool Storage House, 74x43x88cm, Greyimage 2 of Outsunny Wooden Garden Shed Tool Storage House, 74x43x88cm, Greyimage 3 of Outsunny Wooden Garden Shed Tool Storage House, 74x43x88cm, Greyimage 4 of Outsunny Wooden Garden Shed Tool Storage House, 74x43x88cm, Greyimage 5 of Outsunny Wooden Garden Shed Tool Storage House, 74x43x88cm, Grey

Outsunny Wooden Garden Shed Tool Storage House, 74x43x88cm, Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£86.99

£86.99/each

Outsunny Wooden Garden Shed Tool Storage House, 74x43x88cm, Grey
Opening up your garden to more space is made easy, thanks to this 2.5x1.3ft garden storage cupboard from Outsunny. Inside, there are two shelves to form three areas - great for organizing all equipment, tools, small appliances, shoes and outerwear. Made from fir wood, this wooden shed is tough, with a paint covering for extra weather protection. The asphalt felt roof helps prevent water leaking through. Comes complete with a latch lock for security.
2-tier shelf provides enough space to storeTwo front doors for easy access with metal handlesPainted wooden surface offering water-resistance

View all Garden Buildings & Storage

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here