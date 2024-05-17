Outsunny Wooden Garden Shed Tool Storage House, 74x43x88cm, Grey

Opening up your garden to more space is made easy, thanks to this 2.5x1.3ft garden storage cupboard from Outsunny. Inside, there are two shelves to form three areas - great for organizing all equipment, tools, small appliances, shoes and outerwear. Made from fir wood, this wooden shed is tough, with a paint covering for extra weather protection. The asphalt felt roof helps prevent water leaking through. Comes complete with a latch lock for security.