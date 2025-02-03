Outsunny 8 x 6ft Garden Storage Shed with Double Door Outdoor Light Grey

A strong and spacious metal storage shed, from Outsunny. Keep tools, equipment, outerwear and more stored together. Open size inside, means you can keep it how it is, or introduce some shelving for extra organisation. Made from galvanised steel, the panelled structure creates a safe shell from the elements. A window to let natural light in. Ventilation slots for keeping it fresh. Complete with a lock and three keys - so you can secure this outdoor storage shed from unauthorised access.

Sloped roof to prevent water buildup on the top Lockable double sliding door for easy access Four ventilation slots allow air inside the shed

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD