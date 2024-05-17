Outsunny Garden Shed Outdoor Shelves Tool Storage Cabinet Orange

This Outsunny shed comes in a tall, slightly narrow design: a great storage piece for small garden and outdoor spaces. Inside, on the left, there are three shelves for easy organisation, with an open right side which caters for large and long pieces. Made from fir wood for a durable outdoor structure, it's fitted with a sloped roof, so no water build-up. Ashapt covering on the roof to help prevent water entering inside. Complete with a latch on the two doors for security.