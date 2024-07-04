Outsunny 9 x 6ft Garden Shed Wood Effect Tool Storage Sliding Door

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Products that are big or heavy need specialist delivery.

Here are your delivery options when ordering Marketplace products that are big or heavy.

This Outsunny metal shed is a great addition to every outdoor space. The 4.5 square metre space offers plenty of storage room. It features two doors for easy access, air vents to keep inside aerated and a window to allow natural light to pour inside. Made from metal, the structure is strong and suitable for outdoors, with two doors for easy access complete with a latch lock for security. Floor foundation NOT included with this garden shed.

This Outsunny metal shed is a great addition to every outdoor space. The 4.5 square metre space offers plenty of storage room. It features two doors for easy access, air vents to keep inside aerated and a window to allow natural light to pour inside. Made from metal, the structure is strong and suitable for outdoors, with two doors for easy access complete with a latch lock for security. Floor foundation NOT included with this garden shed.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.