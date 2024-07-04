Marketplace.
Outsunny 9 x 6ft Garden Shed Wood Effect Tool Storage Sliding Door

This Outsunny metal shed is a great addition to every outdoor space. The 4.5 square metre space offers plenty of storage room. It features two doors for easy access, air vents to keep inside aerated and a window to allow natural light to pour inside. Made from metal, the structure is strong and suitable for outdoors, with two doors for easy access complete with a latch lock for security. Floor foundation NOT included with this garden shed.
