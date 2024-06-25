Outsunny Garden Shed Outdoor Storage Tool Organizer with Double Door

This Outsunny outdoor storage shed is a safe and protective way for keeping tools, equipment and outerwear stored. This corner garden shed is also spacious enough as a bike storage shed for the outdoor adventurers. Made of galvanised steel, the outdoor shed is strong, fitted with a sloped roof to prevent rainwater building up. Two clear front panels allow sunlight to drench through, you can see inside easily during the day. Complete with two lockable sliding doors to enter and leave with ease.