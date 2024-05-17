Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny 8 x 6ft Metal Garden Shed Outdoor Storage Shed with Doors Window
image 1 of Outsunny 8 x 6ft Metal Garden Shed Outdoor Storage Shed with Doors Windowimage 2 of Outsunny 8 x 6ft Metal Garden Shed Outdoor Storage Shed with Doors Windowimage 3 of Outsunny 8 x 6ft Metal Garden Shed Outdoor Storage Shed with Doors Windowimage 4 of Outsunny 8 x 6ft Metal Garden Shed Outdoor Storage Shed with Doors Windowimage 5 of Outsunny 8 x 6ft Metal Garden Shed Outdoor Storage Shed with Doors Window

Outsunny 8 x 6ft Metal Garden Shed Outdoor Storage Shed with Doors Window

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£449.99

£449.99/each

Outsunny 8 x 6ft Metal Garden Shed Outdoor Storage Shed with Doors Window
This Outsunny tool shed is the top place to keep your tools, garden equipment and outerwear stored and protected. The galvanised shed is made of galvanised steel which is durable and resistant to corrosion for longevity. The sloping roof of the outdoor shed prevents rain water from accumulating to prevent damage and decay this mobility scooter shed. This metal garden shed has double sliding door, which ensures easy access and the four ventilation slots keep pent shed inside fresh and aerated.
Galvanised for extra strength and reliabilityDouble doors for easy access; a latch for safety;A window to let the daylight in

View all Garden Buildings & Storage

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here