Outsunny Steel Garden Shed, Lean-to Shed for Bike Tool, 5x3 ft, Grey

For whenever you require a temporary shed, opt for this motorcycle shelter from Outsunny. The solid structure keeps bike shelter for garden in place, with stakes and rope included to hold it even more securely on softer ground. A full waterproof and semi-reflective PE cover provides protection in all weather, keeping the underneath dry and cool. This motorcycle shed also features a large zipped door, providing privacy and easy access when needed and can be rolled up to keep in place too.