Outsunny 8 x 6ft Garden Storage Shed with Double Sliding Door Grey

This Outsunny outdoor shed is a safe and protective way for keeping tools, equipment and outerwear stored. It's also spacious enough as a bike storage shed too - great for the outdoor adventurers. Made from corrugated steel, it's strong, fitted with a sloped shed to prevent rainwater building up. Two front vents keep the inside as fresh as possible. A sliding door for easy access, shed comes complete with a floor foundation.