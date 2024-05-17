image 1 of Outsunny 7 x 4ft Metal Garden Storage Shed with Double Door Grey
image 1 of Outsunny 7 x 4ft Metal Garden Storage Shed with Double Door Greyimage 2 of Outsunny 7 x 4ft Metal Garden Storage Shed with Double Door Greyimage 3 of Outsunny 7 x 4ft Metal Garden Storage Shed with Double Door Greyimage 4 of Outsunny 7 x 4ft Metal Garden Storage Shed with Double Door Greyimage 5 of Outsunny 7 x 4ft Metal Garden Storage Shed with Double Door Grey

Outsunny 7 x 4ft Metal Garden Storage Shed with Double Door Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Outsunny 7 x 4ft Metal Garden Storage Shed with Double Door Grey
Small-medium tools and equipment easily stored with this Outsunny outdoor storage shed. The 76 x 150cm inner storage is accessed easily with the single sliding door: pull it to open/close easily. Made from galvanised steel, this metal storage shed is strong and suitable for year-round outdoor use. With a sloped roof, they'll be as little water build-up on the roof, helping to preventing leaking through to inside.
Galvanised for extra toughness and semi-corrugatedComes with steel foundation kitAllows air to in and out to prevent mould buildup

View all Garden Buildings & Storage

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here