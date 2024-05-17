Outsunny 6.5x3.5ft Garden Shed for Garden and Outdoor Storage, Green

Keep your garden equipment and outdoor essentials locked away securely with this Outsunny 3.6 x 6.3ft metal storage shed. Built from galvanised steel for enduring reliability, double sliding doors on the front for easy access and four vents for air to circulate and prevent moisture build-up. The double door shed is finished with a protective weather coating - idea for outdoor use, all year round.