Outsunny Outdoor Storage Shed Steel Garden Shed with Lockable Door

Add storage space to your outdoor areas, instantly welcome this Outsunny garden shed into your home. Made from galvanised steel, in a corrugated finish, this is a sturdy piece which protects inside contents. It's completely open inside, so you can store plenty - or even add your own shelving for organisation. A single door for access, fitted with a latch to keep it shut in place.