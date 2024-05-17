Outsunny 7 x 4ft Outdoor Garden Storage Shed for Backyard Light Green

Add storage space to your outdoor areas, instantly: welcome this Outsunny garden shed into your home. Made from galvanised steel, in a corrugated finish, this is a sturdy piece which protects inside contents. It's completely open inside, so you can store plenty - or even add your own shelving for organisation. A single door for access, fitted with a latch to keep it shut in place.