Outsunny 9 x 4FT Outdoor Metal Frame Garden Storage Shed, Dark Green

This Outsunny garden tool shed is a great outdoor piece, keeping tools and equipment stored together. Made from galvanised steel, the structure is tough, so it's suitable for outdoor use. A sliding double door for easy access in and out. Two ventilation windows allow air to flow inside to prevent mold and humidity. The kit is also included, so you have everything you need to install this outdoor shed and garden buildings.