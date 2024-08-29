Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS 1500W Floor Standing Patio Heater, Black
image 1 of BHS 1500W Floor Standing Patio Heater, Blackimage 2 of BHS 1500W Floor Standing Patio Heater, Blackimage 3 of BHS 1500W Floor Standing Patio Heater, Blackimage 4 of BHS 1500W Floor Standing Patio Heater, Blackimage 5 of BHS 1500W Floor Standing Patio Heater, Black

BHS 1500W Floor Standing Patio Heater, Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£150.00

£150.00/each

BHS 1500W Floor Standing Patio Heater, Black
The 1500 Watt Floor Standing Carbon Element Patio Heater in Silver is a modern and functional addition to your garden decor. The shade covering the carbon element of this pull cord heater directs the radiation downwards to fill your patio with heat.
Elegant silver finishSuitable for outdoors with an IP34 ratingEasy to use pull cord switch

View all Outdoor Cooking & Heating

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here