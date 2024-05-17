Tower T900130 5 Piece Cookware Set Black

Create deliciously healthy fat-free meals with this 5 Piece Cookware Set, the essential pan set for all of your kitchen needs. The set includes 18cm/20cm/22cm saucepans with glass lids and 20/24cm frying pans. Featuring high-grade non-stick technology, the Black Diamond coating is 7x stronger than other non-stick coatings, and is PFAS, PFOA, PFTE, lead and cadmium-free so you can enjoy healthy meals using little or no oil. Each pan is crafted with a high quality, long-lasting aluminium body that enables quick and easy adjustment of temperatures for more efficient cooking results with no hot spots, and they all have an ergonomic Softtex handle for comfortable control over your cooking. A bonded steel base provides even heat distribution to ensure your food is cooked thoroughly, and is designed to work with any hob type including induction. The non-stick ceramic coating prevents food from sticking to the surface, and this frying pan set is dishwasher safe for an even easier clean after cooking.