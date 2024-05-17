Tower T80245 3L/20Cm Pressure Cooker Stainless Steel

Inject a wealth of healthy eating into your home with the 3 Litre Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker. With a compact capacity and 20cm diameter, this pressure cooker is ideal for cooking delicious meals and maintains more vitamins and nutrients during cooking for healthier meals. The aluminium and steel capsulated base ensures for rapid and more evenly cooked food as well as a hassle-free clean for easy maintenance. The phenolic side handles offer a comfortable grip during use and the choice of 2 easy-to-use pressure settings allow you to create your own homemade dishes at different pressure levels. The included steamer basket is ideal for steaming fish, meats and vegetables for a low fat method of cooking.