image 1 of George Foreman Fit Grill Medium
image 1 of George Foreman Fit Grill Mediumimage 2 of George Foreman Fit Grill Mediumimage 3 of George Foreman Fit Grill Medium

George Foreman Fit Grill Medium

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by EPE International Limited

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

George Foreman Fit Grill Medium
Updated Look and Feel - With a new premium look and feel, the Large Fit Grill comes in a Shiny Black with Matt Finishes. Its Bevelled Upper Housing will make a statement on your kitchen counter.Speedy Heat-Up - You can cook your favourite dishes, quicker than ever. From switch on to plate in under 6 minutes vs’ conventional electric oven grill set at 230 degrees.Easier to Clean - 2 x easier to clean vs your conventional electric oven, and clean in 1 wipe with a paper towel while plates are still hot.Clip-in Drip Tray - With George Foreman’s Clip-in Drip Tray, you can sit back and know the excess fat and other residue is collected for you, in one convenient place that can be easily cleaned.30% Space Saving and Vertical Storage Solution - The streamlined design has been created to save you space compared to our 18471 model overall height.
Dishwasher SafeEnergy Efficient52% Faster Preheat

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here