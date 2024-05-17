Hamilton Beach 3000W Steam Iron White & Blue

This powerful iron delivers up to 35g/min of steam, making quick work of even the toughest creases.

Glide effortlessly over fabrics with the non-stick ceramic soleplate, eliminating snagging & sticking.

Choose between dry or steam ironing, & use the steam & spritz function for stubborn wrinkles. Tackle curtains and hanging clothes with ease using the vertical steam feature and the 1.9m cord.

Super Powerful - Up to 35g/min steam shot perfect for efficient crease removal

Ceramic Soleplate - Ultra high performance non-stick ceramic soleplate for an effortless glide

Versatile Ironing - Select from dry or steam ironing - use steam and spritz function to remove stubborn creases

Vertical Steam - Tackles the toughest creases on curtains or hanging clothes easily with 1.9m cord

Ergonomic Features - For ultimate comfort the steam and water trigger are within easy reach

Convenient Design - Easy-fill water tank and self cleaning feature four convenience