Hamilton Beach Steam Generator

The Hamilton Beach steam generator iron is the ultimate efficient and hassle-free ironing solution. This iron boasts a powerful steam output of up to 120g/min continuous steam, complemented by a 4-5g steam shot for tackling stubborn creases. Its 3 bars of steam pressure ensure deep penetration into fabrics, easily smoothing out wrinkles. The iron features a non-stick ceramic soleplate, vertical steam, anti-scale technology, and variable temperature control. Plus, the safety auto-shut-off function activates after 10 minutes of inactivity, ensuring peace of mind.

Up to 120g/min continuous steam output for efficient ironing.

3 Bar Pressure - 3 bars of steam effortlessly remove fabric wrinkles.

Steam curtains, bedding, garments or upholstery with ease.

Non-stick ceramic soleplate effortlessly glides across fabrics.