kleankin Wall Mounted Storage Cupboard with Mirror, LED Light, USB

A sleek, polished bathroom essential which allows you to get ready day and night. This kleankin on-wall cabinet comes in a two-mirrored door design, with light strips on every side adjust between white, warm white and yellow - great for using at different times of the day. Open the doors to reveal a large storage area and a smaller storage area - both with a middle adjustable shelf to fit differently-sized items. All you need to do is choose where you want to fix it.