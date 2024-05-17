Marketplace.
image 1 of kleankin LED Illuminated Mirror Cabinet with Lights, Touch Switch
image 1 of kleankin LED Illuminated Mirror Cabinet with Lights, Touch Switchimage 2 of kleankin LED Illuminated Mirror Cabinet with Lights, Touch Switchimage 3 of kleankin LED Illuminated Mirror Cabinet with Lights, Touch Switchimage 4 of kleankin LED Illuminated Mirror Cabinet with Lights, Touch Switchimage 5 of kleankin LED Illuminated Mirror Cabinet with Lights, Touch Switch

kleankin LED Illuminated Mirror Cabinet with Lights, Touch Switch

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£99.99

£99.99/each

kleankin LED Illuminated Mirror Cabinet with Lights, Touch Switch
This kleankin mirrored combines practicality and beauty. It comes with two strips of LED lights - easy to adjust to get ready whether it's daylight or night time. Six spaces inside provide plenty of space for storing and organising bathroom essentials. Fix it to the wall to save space - ideal for smaller bathrooms.
Wall-mounted design, takes up little space;Ample storage with adjustable upper shelf;6500K white LED lighting, powered by USB;

View all Bathroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here