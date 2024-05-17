Marketplace.
kleankin Medicine Cabinet with Mirror, Wall-Mounted Mirror Cabinet

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

£69.99

kleankin Medicine Cabinet with Mirror, Wall-Mounted Mirror Cabinet
A must-have bathroom essential - this kleankin mirrored cabinet. Not only a place to see yourself and get ready, but it features inner storage - the three shelves offer room for keeping makeup, hygiene and other products safely stored. It is fitted with one large door and one smaller, so the break doesn't get in the way of viewing yourself. Complete with soft-closing hinges.
Behind-mirror shelving is space-saving3-tier shelves with 19 cm height in-betweenMirrored door to see easily when getting ready

