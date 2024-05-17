kleankin LED Bathroom Mirror Cabinet with Shelves Wall Mount Black

A place to get ready, morning and evening - this kleankin bathroom mirror. There's an LED light strip on each side, creating soft illumination to get ready with the ideal amount of light and the brightness is adjustable to a level you want. There are three storage sections, each with a shelf, giving you six different areas to organise different items - great for shared households. Fix on the wall wherever you want - a great space saver for your bathroom.