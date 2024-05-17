Marketplace.
image 1 of kleankin LED Bathroom Mirror Cabinet with Shelves Wall Mount Black
image 1 of kleankin LED Bathroom Mirror Cabinet with Shelves Wall Mount Blackimage 2 of kleankin LED Bathroom Mirror Cabinet with Shelves Wall Mount Blackimage 3 of kleankin LED Bathroom Mirror Cabinet with Shelves Wall Mount Blackimage 4 of kleankin LED Bathroom Mirror Cabinet with Shelves Wall Mount Blackimage 5 of kleankin LED Bathroom Mirror Cabinet with Shelves Wall Mount Black

kleankin LED Bathroom Mirror Cabinet with Shelves Wall Mount Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£99.99

£99.99/each

kleankin LED Bathroom Mirror Cabinet with Shelves Wall Mount Black
A place to get ready, morning and evening - this kleankin bathroom mirror. There's an LED light strip on each side, creating soft illumination to get ready with the ideal amount of light and the brightness is adjustable to a level you want. There are three storage sections, each with a shelf, giving you six different areas to organise different items - great for shared households. Fix on the wall wherever you want - a great space saver for your bathroom.
Memory function retains the last light settingWall-mounted design for space-saving and stallUSB powered and assembly required

View all Bathroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here