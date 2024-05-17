kleankin Wall Mounted Bathroom Storage Cupboard with Shelf, Light Grey

Store all your bathroom essentials, while keeping your must-have toiletries organised - do it with this kleankin bathroom cabinet. A generous size of four different sections makes this wall cabinet great for shared households. The doors are fitted with a mirrored door, keeping everything protected. The mirror on the door also mean you can get ready in the bathroom whenever you want. The open bottom shelf means you can grab things quickly and easily. Mount on the wall to save space.