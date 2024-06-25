Marketplace.
image 1 of kleankin Bathroom Storage Cabinet with Sliding Mirror Door 3 Shelves
image 1 of kleankin Bathroom Storage Cabinet with Sliding Mirror Door 3 Shelvesimage 2 of kleankin Bathroom Storage Cabinet with Sliding Mirror Door 3 Shelvesimage 3 of kleankin Bathroom Storage Cabinet with Sliding Mirror Door 3 Shelvesimage 4 of kleankin Bathroom Storage Cabinet with Sliding Mirror Door 3 Shelvesimage 5 of kleankin Bathroom Storage Cabinet with Sliding Mirror Door 3 Shelves

kleankin Bathroom Storage Cabinet with Sliding Mirror Door 3 Shelves

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£69.99

£69.99/each

kleankin Bathroom Storage Cabinet with Sliding Mirror Door 3 Shelves
Let the smooth curvature and hidden inner storage of this bathroom mirror cabinet, from kleankin, bring effortless elegance and storage into your bathroom. Using stainless steel for the frame, the structure is naturally lightweight, tough and resistant to light rusting and moisture damage. The large mirrored door slides across to grant access inside, opening gently and smoothly for ease of use. A wall-mountable design is a fantastic space-saver for the bathroom and beyond.
Saves floor space in your homeSmooth curvature of the frameProvides plenty of room for storing and organising

View all Bathroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here