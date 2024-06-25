kleankin Bathroom Storage Cabinet with Sliding Mirror Door 3 Shelves

Let the smooth curvature and hidden inner storage of this bathroom mirror cabinet, from kleankin, bring effortless elegance and storage into your bathroom. Using stainless steel for the frame, the structure is naturally lightweight, tough and resistant to light rusting and moisture damage. The large mirrored door slides across to grant access inside, opening gently and smoothly for ease of use. A wall-mountable design is a fantastic space-saver for the bathroom and beyond.