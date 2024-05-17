HOMCOM Wall Mounted Bathroom Storage Cabinet with Mirrored Door

Simple and generous storage, ideal for every bathroom: this HOMCOM on-wall storage cabinet. Made from a particle board and MDF blend, the structure is sturdy and will hold in place. It comes with a middle mirror-door cupboard, with three shelves on each side. The middle mirror is great for seeing yourself to get ready. Inside the cupboard there is an adjustable shelf, so you can differently-sized items easily. Simply choose the spot you want and hang in to place.