Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Wall Mounted Bathroom Storage Cabinet with Mirrored Door
image 1 of HOMCOM Wall Mounted Bathroom Storage Cabinet with Mirrored Doorimage 2 of HOMCOM Wall Mounted Bathroom Storage Cabinet with Mirrored Doorimage 3 of HOMCOM Wall Mounted Bathroom Storage Cabinet with Mirrored Doorimage 4 of HOMCOM Wall Mounted Bathroom Storage Cabinet with Mirrored Doorimage 5 of HOMCOM Wall Mounted Bathroom Storage Cabinet with Mirrored Door

HOMCOM Wall Mounted Bathroom Storage Cabinet with Mirrored Door

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£34.99

£34.99/each

HOMCOM Wall Mounted Bathroom Storage Cabinet with Mirrored Door
Simple and generous storage, ideal for every bathroom: this HOMCOM on-wall storage cabinet. Made from a particle board and MDF blend, the structure is sturdy and will hold in place. It comes with a middle mirror-door cupboard, with three shelves on each side. The middle mirror is great for seeing yourself to get ready. Inside the cupboard there is an adjustable shelf, so you can differently-sized items easily. Simply choose the spot you want and hang in to place.
Wall-mounted design, takes up little spaceMirrors included for better preparationOpen shelf and a door cabinet with shelves

View all Bathroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here