kleankin Wall Mounted Bathroom Mirror Glass Storage Cabinet Cupboard

Handy storage meets effortless elegance with this on-wall bathroom cabinet from kleankin. This bathroom cabinet is an attractive artwork that is specially designed for keeping all your cosmetics or articles of everyday use well organized. There is an adjustable shelf inside the door cabinet and 3 open storage shelves to store your toothbrush, soap, toiletries and other things according to their sizes. The wall-mounted feature makes it space saving perfect for smaller rooms, such as bathroom, powder room.