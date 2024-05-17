HOMCOM 49x57cm Wall Mounting Bathroom Cabinet & Mirror Shelf Door

Let beautiful design blend with handy storage in your home, thanks to this mirror cabinet from HOMCOM. Inside the cabinet an adjustable shelf sits for handy storage which can be organised easily, with the door keeping everything discreetly out of view. Made from a blend of MDF and particle board, the frame is solid and durable for everyday use and it comes with pre-drilled holes to mount on the wall. Style and functionality come together.