HOMCOM Wall Mounted Mirror Cabinet with Storage Shelf for Bathroom Grey

Bring some much-needed storage in your bathroom with this mirrored cabinet from HOMCOM. Made from a combination of MDF and particle board for ensured durability and reliability, it features a large storage space with an adjustable shelf, making it easier to store larger items away. With mirrors on both front doors, there is plenty of space for you to get ready when required. Wall-mountable, this cabinet is quick and easy to put up, saving lots of time to focus on other things.