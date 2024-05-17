image 1 of HOMCOM Mirror Cabinet Wall Mount Storage Organizer Door Shelf
image 1 of HOMCOM Mirror Cabinet Wall Mount Storage Organizer Door Shelfimage 2 of HOMCOM Mirror Cabinet Wall Mount Storage Organizer Door Shelfimage 3 of HOMCOM Mirror Cabinet Wall Mount Storage Organizer Door Shelfimage 4 of HOMCOM Mirror Cabinet Wall Mount Storage Organizer Door Shelf

HOMCOM Mirror Cabinet Wall Mount Storage Organizer Door Shelf

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

HOMCOM Mirror Cabinet Wall Mount Storage Organizer Door Shelf
This stylish wall mounted mirror cabinet is a perfect necessity for any bathroom. Made of sturdy MDF and designed with double mirrored doors, it provides great storage space for your daily essentials. With an adjustable shelf, it can accommodate most articles you have. This HOMCOM mirror cabinet is absolutely a perfect solution for any bathroom.
Mirrored glass doorsInternal shelves to store all bathroom essentialsThree height of the top shelf

View all Bathroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here