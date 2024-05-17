Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Wall Mounted Bathroom Mirror Glass Storage Cabinet Cupboard
image 1 of HOMCOM Wall Mounted Bathroom Mirror Glass Storage Cabinet Cupboardimage 2 of HOMCOM Wall Mounted Bathroom Mirror Glass Storage Cabinet Cupboardimage 3 of HOMCOM Wall Mounted Bathroom Mirror Glass Storage Cabinet Cupboardimage 4 of HOMCOM Wall Mounted Bathroom Mirror Glass Storage Cabinet Cupboardimage 5 of HOMCOM Wall Mounted Bathroom Mirror Glass Storage Cabinet Cupboard

HOMCOM Wall Mounted Bathroom Mirror Glass Storage Cabinet Cupboard

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£49.99

£49.99/each

HOMCOM Wall Mounted Bathroom Mirror Glass Storage Cabinet Cupboard
This wall-mounted mirror cabinet can be installed both in your bathroom and in your toilet. You can put beauty products, medicines, cleaning products, etc.
Contemporary design mixing sobriety and eleganceDoor with magnetic closure and sturdy hinges1 shelf, 2 storage levels (compact cabinet

View all Bathroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here