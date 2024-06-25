kleankin 63Wx60H cm Double Door Wall-Mount Mirrored Cabinet Medicine

This kleankin bathroom medicine cabinet offers a stylish look and generous storage space in an easy to install package. It features a sleek full-overlay mirror design as well as 3 inner shelves to store all of your essentials, from makeup and toiletries to medicine and first-aid supplies. This cabinet is made from durable non-toxic particle board for long lasting use.It is an ideal solution for keeping your bathroom space neat, tidy and organized.