image 1 of HOMCOM Mirror Cabinet Double Door Wall Mounted Modern Storage Unit
image 1 of HOMCOM Mirror Cabinet Double Door Wall Mounted Modern Storage Unitimage 2 of HOMCOM Mirror Cabinet Double Door Wall Mounted Modern Storage Unitimage 3 of HOMCOM Mirror Cabinet Double Door Wall Mounted Modern Storage Unitimage 4 of HOMCOM Mirror Cabinet Double Door Wall Mounted Modern Storage Unitimage 5 of HOMCOM Mirror Cabinet Double Door Wall Mounted Modern Storage Unit

HOMCOM Mirror Cabinet Double Door Wall Mounted Modern Storage Unit

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

HOMCOM Mirror Cabinet Double Door Wall Mounted Modern Storage Unit
Modern and noble design distinguishes this wall cabinet bathroom mirror from conventional cabinets and will give your bathroom new ambiance. With two compartments, the table inside can be removable within 3cm, also many wash ware tools can be stored in the cabinet. The cushioned hinges make the door open and close without noise. Do not wait, click and get a modern and usable wall cabinet mirror now!
Dual purposeWall Mounted designSpace saving

View all Bathroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here