Outsunny Gas Grill and Plancha with 15 kW 4+1 Burners for Garden Party

Sizzle and sear like a pro with this Outsunny deluxe BBQ. The two-in-one design combines a gas bbq and plancha grill. The 3906cm² cooking surface is large enough to cook 8-16 servings. Gas grill features a lid: control the smokiness, with the thermometer to see inside temperature easily. Use the side burner to add extra sizzle. Complete with two wheels to move around easily.
Dual-function gas plancha and grill3906 cm² grilling area for 8-16 servingsSide racks, lower shelf and utensil hooks

