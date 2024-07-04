Outsunny Gas Grill and Plancha with 15 kW 4+1 Burners for Garden Party

Sizzle and sear like a pro with this Outsunny deluxe BBQ. The two-in-one design combines a gas bbq and plancha grill. The 3906cm² cooking surface is large enough to cook 8-16 servings. Gas grill features a lid: control the smokiness, with the thermometer to see inside temperature easily. Use the side burner to add extra sizzle. Complete with two wheels to move around easily.