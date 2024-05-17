Outsunny 3-in-1 BBQ Rotisserie Grill Roaster Fire Pit for Outdoor

Combining a fire pit, grill, and rotisserie in one, Outsunny charcoal grill gives you more for your outdoors. You can adjust the rotisserie height to control the smokiness of your meat. It features a mesh lid that prevents sparks and debris from flying out for safety. The bottom mesh shelf keeps your coal, plates and BBQ tools within reach. A great addition to your summertime parties, BBQs, picnics and more.