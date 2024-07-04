image 1 of Outsunny 4+1 Burner Propane Gas Barbecue Grill with Thermometer
Outsunny 4+1 Burner Propane Gas Barbecue Grill with Thermometer

Get friends together and delicious BBQ food with this Outsunny grill. It features five independent burners, controlled by piezo ignition for easy, separate operation. The large 2772cm² grilling area is enough for 6-12 people party. Cleanup is hassle-free with the grease catcher, with the built-in bottle opener for beers. Have freshly cooked food at your fingertips, whenever.
4+1 burner gas grillLid to save heat and smokeEasy-to-read thermometer

