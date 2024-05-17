Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Charcoal BBQ Grill Smoker Trolley with Shelves, Bottle Opener
image 1 of Outsunny Charcoal BBQ Grill Smoker Trolley with Shelves, Bottle Openerimage 2 of Outsunny Charcoal BBQ Grill Smoker Trolley with Shelves, Bottle Openerimage 3 of Outsunny Charcoal BBQ Grill Smoker Trolley with Shelves, Bottle Openerimage 4 of Outsunny Charcoal BBQ Grill Smoker Trolley with Shelves, Bottle Openerimage 5 of Outsunny Charcoal BBQ Grill Smoker Trolley with Shelves, Bottle Opener

Outsunny Charcoal BBQ Grill Smoker Trolley with Shelves, Bottle Opener

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£169.99

£169.99/each

Outsunny Charcoal BBQ Grill Smoker Trolley with Shelves, Bottle Opener
Get friends together and enjoy food from your own personal BBQ!  This Outsunny grill has enough room to make between 5-10 food servings - enough for everyone. It features a height adjustable coal pan - move up and down to control the smoke intensity. The lid is fitted with a thermometer, so you can see the inside temperature. Complete with handy bottle opener.
58 x 42cm cooking area with a top warming rackHeight adjustable charcoal panSide shelves and bottom shelves

View all Outdoor Cooking & Heating

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here