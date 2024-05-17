Outsunny Deluxe Gas Barbecue Grill 3+1 Burner Garden BBQ with Cook Area

Leave eyes and mouths envious with this super-sleek BBQ grill from Outsunny. This multi-feature outdoor and garden piece is formed of the main enamel BBQ grill with upper warming rack, a side gas burner, cupboard and shelf on each side. Our BBQ smoker is made from a blend of stainless steel and metal for a tough shell, with cool-touch handles to prevent burns. A thermometer fitted on the lid means you can control the temperature better, it's finished with two wheels to move easily.