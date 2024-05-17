Outsunny Charcoal Barbecue BBQ Grill Trolley with 5-level Grill

Get some friends together and enjoy food from your own BBQ. Cooking area is spacious enough to cook up to 12 burgers, average 3-7 servings. Three shelves to keep essential items close to you, with a pull-out ash catcher for easy cleanup. A five-position grill gate to cook food as close or as far away from the smoke.