Outsunny Portable Charcoal BBQ Grill Steel Offset Smoker Combo

Be the master of every BBQ with this charcoal grill from Outsunny. It is crafted into a design which features an off-set smoker, BBQ and charcoal grill, allowing you to cook a variety of food in a short matter of time. An easy-to-read thermometer sits on the lid so you can keep a close eye on the cooking temperature without having to lift the lid. Finished with two wheels, you are able to move this BBQ around easily, making it an easy and hassle-free addition to your outdoor equipment.