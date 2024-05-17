Outsunny Portable Gas Plancha BBQ Grill with 2 Stainless Steel Burner

A cooking hotplate you can take anywhere with you: this Outsunny BBQ plancha is perfect for the times away you want your own hot food. A two burner design, with two individual cooking areas means you can cook double times the food - cook a varied meal if you want. Each burner has 10000 BTU/3kw power - a good amount of heat. The non-stick plate makes it easy to cook and clean. Completed with a grease-collection box and 2cm adjustable feet.