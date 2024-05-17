Outsunny Portable Round Kettle Charcoal Grill BBQ Outdoor Heat Control

Bring your garden alive in the summer with this portable bbq from Outsunny. Made from steel for durability for years to come, the lid is covered with porcelain enamel to provide even heat resistance up to 500 Centigrade, allowing you to cook food quickly, with air vents for constant heat control without lifting the lid. With a generously sized grill, you are able to cook a whole host of food, and its "one-touch" cleaning system means you can clean the ash up quickly and easily to save you time and unnecessary effort. Three stainless steel legs provide strength and stability, with two wheels to move the unit around easily if you wish. With a convenient bottom shelf and a wooden handle for safety whilst cooking, this mini grill really has it all.