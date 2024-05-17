Outsunny Foldable 2 Burner Gas BBQ Grill Trolley with Side Shelves

Summer time is soon approaching - will this be your tastiest yet? This portable BBQ might just be with this folding suitcase BBQ from Outsunny. There are two adjustable gas burners to create two different cooking areas - perfect for different types of meats, vegetables, breads and other food. Made from powder coated metal, it's strong and robust, with a cool-touch handle on the lid to open and close safely. Complete with a thermometer to keep track of the temperature when the lid is closed.