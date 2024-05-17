Outsunny Foldable 2 Burner Gas BBQ Grill with 2 Burners for Picnic

Delicious BBQ food, practically anywhere? No problem with this portable gas BBQ from Outsunny. Even though compact, the small gas barbecue comes with two gas burners so you can cook two different foods at once: your food will be done quicker than imagined. The lid, with a safe cool touch handle, features a thermometer so you can view the temperature when it's closed - no over smoking or burning. A foldable design, all you need to do it chose which table you will be bringing the flavours to this summer.